GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – We are just days away from the biggest game in football and restaurant chains are offering discounts and specials for Super Bowl Sunday.
Promocodes.com has huddled up a whole list of the special offers. Some pre-order deals end Friday, so don’t miss out.
- Applebee's - 40 free classic buffalo boneless wings with every $40 delivery. Use promo code: FREEWINGS at checkout. Deal ends 2/2/2020.
- Auntie Anne's - Enjoy two medium drinks on us when you purchase any variety Pretzel Bucket. Offer only "for a limited time".
- Baja Fresh - 20% off catering orders of $50 or more. Valid only at participating locations. Deal ends 02/02/20.
- Bite Squad - Free Delivery from Chili's. Customers eligible for the “Big Game” promotion must place a Bite Squad order from a participating Chili’s location within a seven-mile radius of the delivery destination with code BIGGAME*. Deal ends 02/02/20.
- Buffalo Wild Wings - Free wings on February 17th if the Super Bowl goes into overtime. For any American or Canadian dine-in customers between the hours of 4-7 p.m. local time. Deal ends 02/02/20.
- Carrabba's Italian Grill - Join us Sunday for endless glasses of blackberry, peach or red sangria all day for $12.99 with the purchase of an entrée. Price and participation may vary by location.
- Dave & Buster's - Unlimited wings and game play every Sunday for $19.99. Play any blue swipe game for free. Swipe as many games as you can.
- Dickey's BBQ Pit - Free delivery from pit to plate. Deal ends 02/02/20.
- Fatz Cafe - Special gameday takeout menu and specials on drink and food. Get 40 wings for 39.99. Deal ends 02/02/20.
- Hickory Tavern - All you can eat wings for $19.95 and prize raffles for a recliner and free wings for a year. Deal ends 02/02/20.
- Hooters - Six free wings if the game goes into overtime. Deal ends 02/02/20.
- Insomnia Cookies - 20 percent off online orders of $20 or more. Deal ends through 2/3/20.
- Kona Grill - $99 tailgating package and happy hour all day. Deal ends 02/02/20.
- Long John Silver's - All the food you can eat starting at $7.99 - fish, chicken, sides and hushpuppies. Pricing and participation may vary. Please contact your local LJS to confirm.
- Luby's - 5% of soup bowls go toward food-related charities for the "Souper Bowl of Caring". Deal runs 01/27/2020-02/02/2020.
- Macaroni Grill - 20% off catering orders with code FANFOOD20. Deal ends 02/02/20.
- O'Charley's - Prime rib dinner for two $13.99, served with a side item and an appetizer to share.
- On the Border - 15% off catering orders of $150 or more with code. Deal ends through 02/03/20.
- Panda Express - $10 off a family feast with coupon SCOREBIG. Deal ends 02/02/20.
- PDQ - BOGO chicken tender platters for pickup customers. Deal runs 02/01/20-02/02/20.
- Pizza Hut - Order pizza for the Big Game to get 20% off http://NFLShop.com merchandise through 2/28. Deal ends 02/28/20.
- Pollo Tropical - Order by Saturday and get 15% off your total order. Deal ends 02/01/20.
- Wing Zone - Get 10 free boneless wings when you pre-order by January 31st! Deal ends 01/31/20.
