GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The City of Greenville has provided an update on what roads remained closed after a string of storms swept through the Upstate.
The following remain closed for now:
- Keith Drive, from Pleasantburg to Woodlark
- McCall Street, from Academy to Calhoun
- Hilly Street, from Stone to Center
- Gibbs Street, from Mayfield to Hudson
Trail and Park closure updates:
- The Swamp Rabbit Trail underpass at River Street is still closed.
- The pathway located near the river in the lower section of Falls Park is barricaded.
- Newtown Park (off of Cagle Street) is closed.
- Shelters 5, 6, 29 and 30 in Cleveland Park are closed.
