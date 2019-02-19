SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg County dispatch said crews are on scene of a residential fire Tuesday afternoon.
The call came in around 5:26 p.m. from a residence on Octavia Drive. Dispatch said the homeowner made the call.
Spartanburg City Fire Department says they and several other stations are working to put out the flames.
Not Real Time: RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE: 147 OCTAVIA DR Spartanburg https://t.co/zhdTOQlBDt pic.twitter.com/1RjN0G1pZP— Spartanburg Fire (@spartanburgfire) February 19, 2019
Dispatch said there were no injuries reported.
Details surrounding the cause and damage of the fire are unknown at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina for more.
