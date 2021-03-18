CHAPPELLS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service said Thursday they received a report from the Chappell’s Fire Department about multiple trees down. The storm damage was in the area where highways 39 & 56 intersect in Newberry County.
The storm damage was being investigated as a possible microburst since there was no tornadic activity detected in the area. The NWS hopes to know more about what caused the damage by tomorrow.
LATEST FORECAST - Tornado watch canceled for all but Greenwood, Laurens, & Union counties
