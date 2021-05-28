GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Severe storms caused affected many counties across the Upstate.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said there were reports of trees in the road in Anderson on High Shoals Road, Holborne Dr, and Three Bridges Road. There were also reports in Greenville on Pelham Road. The trees have been cleared off the road.
In Pickens County, there were also reports of storm damage to homes.
In Greer, the Commission of Public Works tweeted that crews are working on an outage that is impacting more than 500 people.
MORE NEWS: Deputies: Men arrested during drug and stolen property investigation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.