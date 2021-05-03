GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Upstate was effected by severe weather on Monday.
On Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service of Greenville-Spartanburg SC (NWS GSP) said in a preliminary local storm report that there was a possible tornado on Calhoun road and Montague Avenue Ext. They add that this storm caused damage to storage buildings, downed trees blocking the road, and downed powerlines. These reports of damage came from Greenwood County Emergency Management.
The Greenville Police department says that a tree is down along Stone Ave. near Wilson St. Police say that many power lines in that area are down. GPD says the road is currently closed.
Officials in Elbert County says that a large commercial structure near Highway 17 has completely collapsed. No injuries have been reported as a result of the collapse, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency.
Elbert County Emergency Management shared pictures of the damage from the tornado on their Facebook page.
(Elbert County Emergency Services Facebook / May 3, 2021)
Emergency Management officials in Abbeville County say that multiple trees and power lines are down throughout the county.
Viewers continue to send in images and videos showing the damage that the storm caused.
Pieces of hail that fell on Greenwood County during the May 3 storm (Bailey Cobb, May 3, 2021)
picture of hail near down town Abbeville from storm (Lisa Sorrow May, 3, 2021)
Storm damage along Old Hodges Road in Abbeville County (FOX Carolina / May 3, 2021)
Storm damage along Stevenson Road in Abbeville County (FOX Carolina / May 3, 2021)
A photo depicting the damage along Hwy 203 in Abbeville County after severe weather hit the area. (Cody Alcorn, May 3, 2021)
Storm damage along Old Hodges Road in Abbeville County (FOX Carolina / May 3, 2021)
Storm damage along Stevenson Road in Abbeville County (FOX Carolina / May 3, 2021)
A photo depicting the damage along Hwy 203 in Abbeville County after severe weather hit the area. (Cody Alcorn, May 3, 2021)
A video of hail falling in Greenwood County during a major storm on May 3 (Nicole Thomson, May 3, 2021)
An employee at Greenwood Quality Nissan provided a video of the storm as it passed through the dealership.
Stay tuned to FOX Carolina for latest severe weather coverage.
