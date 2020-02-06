Damage at Crown Pointe apartments

 (FOX Carolina/ February 6, 2020)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As severe weather tore through the Upstate early Thursday, residents at an apartment complex in Spartanburg were hit hard with damage.

Felled trees were just part of the scene at the Crown Pointe apartment complex off of Powell Mill Road in Spartanburg. Our crews saw entire trees tilted and branches that had crashed down onto the parking lot. Some units also saw roofs torn on top-floor units.

So far, the Spartanburg County coroner reports no deaths due to today's severe weather events.

