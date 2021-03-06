COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Emergency officials in South Carolina are saying now is the time to prepare for severe weather in the state.
Gov. Henry McMaster has declared March 7 to 13 Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the National Weather Service will start Sunday educating the public on the types of severe weather common in the state.
Other topics the rest of the week include the differences between watches and warnings, staying safe in flooding and what to do when property is damaged by weather.
Wednesday will be tornado safety and include the annual statewide tornado drill for schools and businesses at 9 a.m.
