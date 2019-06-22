ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Storms ripped through the Upstate and Mountains Friday night - bringing harsh winds that left many without power.
According to Duke Energy's current outages map, around 2,000 people in Anderson, Laurens, Abbeville and Oconee Counties were having issues turning their lights on Saturday morning.
Right now, Duke Energy says it's still assessing most of the damage. We will continue to update our coverage as they provide estimated restoration times.
Later Saturday afternoon, as the storm moved through the Upstate, more residents in the Greer area saw power outages. Duke's outage map shows that around 1,000 people near Appalachee Lake were without power at 5 p.m.
A report from the National Weather System showed that a power line had snapped in Abbeville, with power lines strewn across Old Calhoun Falls Road.
Anderson County dispatch said they had a few reports of trees in roadways as a result of the storm. A tree fell on a power line on Joe Bell Road - crews were working to restore power around 9:45 a.m.
Residents of Townville say the powerful storm blew several trees down, and power outages in the area rose overnight.
Some roof damage was reported in Laurens County, along with a tree crushing a building close to the City of Laurens. In Gray Court, a tree was reportedly blocking Ora Road.
Greenwood County got a little bit of the severe weather, and are dealing with a few trees that fell on homes.
South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that a tree is blocking SC-184 near Gray Circle and Hatchery Road.
Overnight storms blew down some trees, and created power outages throughout the Upstate and WNC. Here, some trees were knocked down in Anderson County near Lake Hartwell.
Overnight storms blew down some trees, and created power outages throughout the Upstate and WNC. Here, a tree was struck by lightening and fell in Iva.
Overnight storms blew down some trees, and created power outages throughout the Upstate and WNC. Here, a tree fell across Highway 184 near Hatchery Road in Anderson County.
Overnight storms blew down some trees, and created power outages throughout the Upstate and WNC. Here, a tree fell into the roadway on Joe Bell Road in Anderson County.
This utility pole on US-284 near Abbeville was bent after storms rolled through the Upstate.
FOX Carolina viewer John Brickhouse snapped several photos near Greenville Downtown Airport and around Greer and storms rolled through.
Western North Carolina saw some severe weather, too. Reports of trees on roads and some home damage have come from Madison, Jackson, Swain and Buncombe Counties.
In Swain County, trees across Highway 19 in Noantahala Gorge were reported.
We have a crew headed to Anderson County to check out the damage. Stay with FOX Carolina as we follow the storm clean-up process.
