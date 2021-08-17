GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- A look at the damage that severe weather caused in Upstate South Carolina and Western North Carolina on Tuesday.
The FOX Carolina Weather team spent most of the day tracking severe weather and warnings that threatened the Upstate.
The latest from weather: Tornado threat over, flooding and damage remain
One Upstate resident was able to capture some of the rotating wind on camera this afternoon.
High winds and heavy rain left some areas damaged after the worst of the storms passed.
Our crews were in Pendleton earlier in the afternoon as storms hit the area.
Full Coverage: Trees down in Pendleton during severe weather
Later in the afternoon, severe weather hit the area surrounding Mauldin, SC. Our crews went to the city and got documented some of the damage.
Mauldin Damage (1)
Damage from the storms on August, 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Mauldin Damage (2)
Damage from the storms on August, 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Mauldin Damage (3)
Damage from the storms on August, 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Mauldin Damage (4)
Damage from the storms on August, 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Mauldin Damage (5)
Damage from the storms on August, 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Mauldin Damage (1)
Damage from the storms on August, 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Mauldin Damage (2)
Damage from the storms on August, 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Mauldin Damage (3)
Damage from the storms on August, 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Mauldin Damage (4)
Damage from the storms on August, 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Mauldin Damage (5)
Damage from the storms on August, 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Western North Carolina was among the areas hit hardest by the storm. Heavy rainfall caused flooding that is still impacting the region. We are tracking the developments in this area. Here is what we know so far about the flooding: Flooding impacting Haywood, Transylvania, Buncombe and Yancey counties
This flooding is impacting how some schools are operating on Wednesday. You can visit Schools that are closing or operating on a delay tomorrow.
Throughout the day, viewers sent in pictures of the damage that they were seeing. These pictures came from viewers all over the area.
Tree falls on home in Oconee Co. after Upstate severe weather
A tree fell on a home in Oconee Co. during the severe weather Tuesday. Fortunately, everyone inside was able to get out safely. (FOX Carolina, 8/17/2021)
Tree falls on home in Oconee Co. after Upstate severe weather
A tree fell on a home in Oconee Co. during the severe weather Tuesday. Fortunately, everyone inside was able to get out safely. (FOX Carolina, 8/17/2021)
Tree falls on home in Oconee Co. after Upstate severe weather
A tree fell on a home in Oconee Co. during the severe weather Tuesday. Fortunately, everyone inside was able to get out safely. (FOX Carolina, 8/17/2021)
Damage in Pendleton after severe weather in the Upstate
Multiple trees were damaged after severe weather came through Pendleton in Anderson Co. (FOX Carolina, 8/17/2021)
Damage in Pendleton after severe weather in the Upstate
Multiple trees were damaged after severe weather came through Pendleton in Anderson Co. (FOX Carolina, 8/17/2021)
Damage in Pendleton after severe weather in the Upstate
Multiple trees were damaged after severe weather came through Pendleton in Anderson Co. (FOX Carolina, 8/17/2021)
Tree Down near Log Shoals Rd.
A downed tree near Log Shoals Rd. just up the road from Greenbrier Elementary School (FOX Carolina / August 17, 2021)
Storm damage on Geneva Court in Mauldin
Tuesday's severe weather caused damages on Geneva Court near International Boulevard in Mauldin (FOX Carolina, 8/17/2021)
Storm damage on Geneva Court in Mauldin
Tuesday's severe weather caused damages on Geneva Court near International Boulevard in Mauldin (FOX Carolina, 8/17/2021)
Storm damage on Geneva Court in Mauldin
Tuesday's severe weather caused damages on Geneva Court near International Boulevard in Mauldin (FOX Carolina, 8/17/2021)
Storm damage on Geneva Court in Mauldin
Tuesday's severe weather caused damages on Geneva Court near International Boulevard in Mauldin (FOX Carolina, 8/17/2021)
Storm damage on Geneva Court in Mauldin
Tuesday's severe weather caused damages on Geneva Court near International Boulevard in Mauldin (FOX Carolina, 8/17/2021)
New Neely Ferry Road storm damage
Tuesday's severe weather caused damages on New Neely Ferry Road (FOX Carolina, 8/17/2021)
New Neely Ferry Road storm damage
Tuesday's severe weather caused damages on New Neely Ferry Road (FOX Carolina, 8/17/2021)
McDougal Court Damage
Storm damage near Roy Metal Fishing in Mauldin (viewer submitted photo / August 17, 2021)
Tree Down near Kimberly Ave. in Asheville
A tree collides with a home near Kimberly Ave. in Asheville (Asheville Fire Department on Twitter / August 17, 2021)
Compx National damage
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
CompX security on old mill rd in mauldin (1)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
CompX security on old mill rd in mauldin (2)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
GBS LUMBER (1)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
GBS LUMBER (2)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
GBS LUMBER (3)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Mcdougle ct, Roy Metal Finishing (1)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Mcdougle ct, Roy Metal Finishing (2)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Rainbow
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Rosman flooding (1)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Rosman flooding (2)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Whispering Oaks in Mauldin (1)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Whispering Oaks in Mauldin (2)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Downtown Canton (3)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Downtown Canton (4)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Downtown Canton (5)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Downtown Canton (6)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Downtown Canton (7)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Flooding in Canton (1)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Flooding in Canton (2)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Flooding in Canton (3)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Flooding in Canton (4)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Tree falls on home in Oconee Co. after Upstate severe weather
A tree fell on a home in Oconee Co. during the severe weather Tuesday. Fortunately, everyone inside was able to get out safely. (FOX Carolina, 8/17/2021)
Tree falls on home in Oconee Co. after Upstate severe weather
A tree fell on a home in Oconee Co. during the severe weather Tuesday. Fortunately, everyone inside was able to get out safely. (FOX Carolina, 8/17/2021)
Tree falls on home in Oconee Co. after Upstate severe weather
A tree fell on a home in Oconee Co. during the severe weather Tuesday. Fortunately, everyone inside was able to get out safely. (FOX Carolina, 8/17/2021)
Damage in Pendleton after severe weather in the Upstate
Multiple trees were damaged after severe weather came through Pendleton in Anderson Co. (FOX Carolina, 8/17/2021)
Damage in Pendleton after severe weather in the Upstate
Multiple trees were damaged after severe weather came through Pendleton in Anderson Co. (FOX Carolina, 8/17/2021)
Damage in Pendleton after severe weather in the Upstate
Multiple trees were damaged after severe weather came through Pendleton in Anderson Co. (FOX Carolina, 8/17/2021)
Tree Down near Log Shoals Rd.
A downed tree near Log Shoals Rd. just up the road from Greenbrier Elementary School (FOX Carolina / August 17, 2021)
Storm damage on Geneva Court in Mauldin
Tuesday's severe weather caused damages on Geneva Court near International Boulevard in Mauldin (FOX Carolina, 8/17/2021)
Storm damage on Geneva Court in Mauldin
Tuesday's severe weather caused damages on Geneva Court near International Boulevard in Mauldin (FOX Carolina, 8/17/2021)
Storm damage on Geneva Court in Mauldin
Tuesday's severe weather caused damages on Geneva Court near International Boulevard in Mauldin (FOX Carolina, 8/17/2021)
Storm damage on Geneva Court in Mauldin
Tuesday's severe weather caused damages on Geneva Court near International Boulevard in Mauldin (FOX Carolina, 8/17/2021)
Storm damage on Geneva Court in Mauldin
Tuesday's severe weather caused damages on Geneva Court near International Boulevard in Mauldin (FOX Carolina, 8/17/2021)
New Neely Ferry Road storm damage
Tuesday's severe weather caused damages on New Neely Ferry Road (FOX Carolina, 8/17/2021)
New Neely Ferry Road storm damage
Tuesday's severe weather caused damages on New Neely Ferry Road (FOX Carolina, 8/17/2021)
McDougal Court Damage
Storm damage near Roy Metal Fishing in Mauldin (viewer submitted photo / August 17, 2021)
Tree Down near Kimberly Ave. in Asheville
A tree collides with a home near Kimberly Ave. in Asheville (Asheville Fire Department on Twitter / August 17, 2021)
Compx National damage
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
CompX security on old mill rd in mauldin (1)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
CompX security on old mill rd in mauldin (2)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
GBS LUMBER (1)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
GBS LUMBER (2)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
GBS LUMBER (3)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Mcdougle ct, Roy Metal Finishing (1)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Mcdougle ct, Roy Metal Finishing (2)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Rainbow
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Rosman flooding (1)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Rosman flooding (2)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Whispering Oaks in Mauldin (1)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Whispering Oaks in Mauldin (2)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Downtown Canton (3)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Downtown Canton (4)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Downtown Canton (5)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Downtown Canton (6)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Downtown Canton (7)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Flooding in Canton (1)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Flooding in Canton (2)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Flooding in Canton (3)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Flooding in Canton (4)
A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.