Tree falls on Church Street in Clemson

A tree that fell on a powerline on Church street in Clemson (Christy M, July 23, 2021)

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Several areas around Clemson, SC are reporting power outages following a storm that hit the town.

The Clemson City Police Department reports says that traffic lights are out. They advised residents to avoid these area via Facebook on Friday evening. 

Duke Energy's outage map shows that over 3000 customers are currently without power in that area. 

Other residents are reporting damage from the storm. Check out these pictures that viewers sent in. 

July 23 storm damage

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

More news: SCDOT: Pelham Road to I-85 South closed, detour Friday into weekend

