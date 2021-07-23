CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Several areas around Clemson, SC are reporting power outages following a storm that hit the town.
The Clemson City Police Department reports says that traffic lights are out. They advised residents to avoid these area via Facebook on Friday evening.
Duke Energy's outage map shows that over 3000 customers are currently without power in that area.
Other residents are reporting damage from the storm. Check out these pictures that viewers sent in.
Tree down in Central on July 23
A tree falls during a storm in Central near RCEdwards school Road. (Amanda C, July 23, 2021)
Tree falls on Church Street in Clemson
A tree that fell on a powerline on Church street in Clemson (Christy M, July 23, 2021)
Storm damage Clemson Church Street
A photo of storm damage on Clemson Church Street from Friday, July 23 (FOX CAROLINA/July 23, 2021).
Storm Damage on Clemson Church Street
A photo of storm damage on Clemson Church Street on Friday, July 23 (FOX CAROLINA/July, 23, 2021).
Storm Damage 1.jpg
A look as storm damage in Clemson, South Carolina in the Calhoun area (Viewer Submission/July 23, 2021).
Storm Damage 2.jpg
A look as storm damage in Clemson, South Carolina in the Calhoun area (Viewer Submission/July 23, 2021).
Storm Damage 3.jpg
A look as storm damage in Clemson, South Carolina in the Calhoun area (Viewer Submission/July 23, 2021).
Storm Damage 4.jpg
A look as storm damage in Clemson, South Carolina in the Calhoun area (Viewer Submission/July 23, 2021).
Storm Damage 5.jpg
A look as storm damage in Clemson, South Carolina in the Calhoun area (Viewer Submission/July 23, 2021).
Storm Damage
Trees down after storm in Clemson, South Carolina on Hazelwood Drive in Mountain View area (Viewer Submission/July 23, 2021).
Storm Damage 9
A photo of storm damage in Clemson, South Carolina after a tree fell on two vehicles on Lindsay Street (Viewer Submission/July 23, 2021).
Storm Damage 8.jpg
A photo of storm damage in Clemson South Carolina on Lindsay Street after a tree fell on a truck (Viewer Submission/July 23, 2021).
Storm Damage 9.jpg
A photo of storm damage in Clemson South Carolina on Lindsay Street after a tree fell on two vehicles (Viewer Submission/July 23, 2021).
We will continue to update this story as we learn more.
