Mauldin Damage (2)

Damage from the storms on August, 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - We're taking a look at the damage that severe weather caused in the Upstate of South Carolina and Western North Carolina Tuesday.

The FOX Carolina Weather team spent most of the day tracking severe weather and warnings that threatened the Upstate. 

The latest from weather: Tornado threat over, flooding and damage remain

One Upstate resident was able to capture some of the rotating wind on camera Tuesday afternoon. 

High winds and heavy rain left some areas damaged after the worst of the storms passed.

Our crews were in Pendleton earlier Tuesday afternoon as storms hit the area. 

Full Coverage: Trees down in Pendleton during severe weather

Later, severe weather hit the area surrounding Mauldin, SC. Our crews went to the city and got footage of some of the damage.

A look at the damage that severe weather had on the Upstate today

We take a look at the impact that today's storms had on the area

Damage from severe weather in Mauldin

Western North Carolina was among the areas hit hardest by the storm. Heavy rainfall caused flooding that is still impacting the region. We are tracking the developments in this area. Here is what we know so far about the flooding: Flooding impacting Haywood, Transylvania, Buncombe and Yancey counties 

This flooding is impacting how some schools will run Wednesday. You can visit Schools that are closing or operating on a delay tomorrow.

Throughout the day, viewers sent in pictures of the damage that they were seeing. These pictures came from viewers all over the area. 

PHOTOS: Severe weather damage in the Upstate

We are tracking severe weather that has hit and is hitting the Upstate and parts of Georgia and North Carolina. 

