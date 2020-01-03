Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the City of Greenville are advising drivers to be aware of sewer main work occurring along Westview Avenue beginning Monday, January 6.
The city says while there won't be any road closures, drivers should be aware that traffic may be stopped briefly from time to time to accommodate alternating traffic patterns.
The affected area will be in both directions of Westview Avenue and for those traveling along Bennett Street.
Drivers are asked to follow flaggers' instructions and to please use caution while the work is underway.
The city says the project is expected to take three weeks to complete.
More news: Rain lingers through tonight, colder this weekend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.