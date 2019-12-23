SENECA, S.C (FOX Carolina) -- Persistent rain has resulted in a sewer overflow near Walhalla, South Carolina, according to officials.
The overflow was reported near a pump station at Flat Rock Road south of Walhalla on Monday. Officials estimate around 50,000 gallons of wastewater has entered the Duck Pond reservoir due to overflow and infiltration of surface and ground water overwhelming the pump station. This restricts is ability to transfer all the storm water and sewage for treatment.
The Oconee Joint Regional Sewer Authority has notified the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) of the incident and samples will be collected for analysis.
Officials say signs have been posted alerting those in the vicinity to avoid the area and will remain in place until SCDHEC has approved the cleanup.
People and pets near Flat Rock Road should avoid contact with the water until the notice is rescinded.
