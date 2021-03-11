Hate Crimes-South Carolina

Several African American lawmakers listen as a House subcommittee hears testimony about a bill to define hate crimes in South Carolina on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Forty-seven other states have a hate crimes bill. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

 Jeffrey Collins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A hate crimes bill in South Carolina no longer offers protection to gay or transgender people.

A Republican leader says he doesn't think the bill will get enough immediate support if it includes them.

A House subcommittee passed an amendment Thursday that removes sexual orientation, creed, gender, age and ancestry from the bill.

Supporters of the bill as originally written say they wonder if it's worth having a hate crimes law that doesn't protect gay and transgender people, who they say are among those who most need the protection.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.