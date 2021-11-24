TRYON, NC (FOX Carolina) -It's a magical time happening in Tryon, as the drive-thru Christmas light display started Wednesday evening.
Cars lined up in anticipation for this yearly event.
While driving through the course, the lights are set tempo of Christmas music on 92.9 FM.
Those familiar with the event will notice this year's trail has been extended up to a mile and a half, which now passes under U.S. Highway 74.
“This year, starting next week, Thursday through Sunday we’ll have your Christmas village as well," said Doug Groundahl with Shadrack. "So, Santa Claus and our friendly green man will be here as well."
The light show is $30 during the week, $35 on the weekends, an express pass will cost you $60.
