GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -– Greenville’s Temple of Israel announces ShalomFest’19 — the region’s traditional Jewish festival, on Sunday, April 7th from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (rain or shine) at Temple of Israel’s campus (400 Spring Forest Road, off Haywood Road).
Upstate residents will enjoy Jewish food, culture, history and fun. Celebrating its 11th anniversary, ShalomFest began in 2008, and it is a ‘must do’ annual Upstate tradition.
While food is a highlight at the event, with traditional Jewish meals and desserts available throughout the day, the many cultural offerings also appeal to interested attendees of all religions.
Extraordinary Speakers and Presentations Highlight Festival’s Jewish Cultural Experience
This year’s Jewish festival includes a keynote address featuring Dr. Joshua Shanes, Associate Director of the College of Charleston Department of Jewish Studies, presenting “Contemporary Denominations of Judaism.” The presentation will be followed with the opportunity for questions & answers and discussion.
ShalomFest’19 showcases the Upstate Interfaith Choir, performing “Hymns of Praise – with Handel!”
It also includes a Jewish wedding ceremony, an educational Passover Seder, and exhibitions on Jewish Life and Israeli Innovations.
The Holocaust Commemorative Education presentation includes the exhibits, Holocaust Remembered: South Carolina Survivors and Liberators, BESA: A Code of Honor: Muslim Albanians who rescued Jews during the Holocaust, and information and a film from the National Holocaust Memorial Museum.
For a complete schedule of events, visit the website: ShalomFest.org.
MORE NEWS
Group delivers 1,200 flip flops to Graham's office to protest senator's stance on Mueller Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.