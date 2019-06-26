CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – More than 100 people in Laurens County will be looking for work when the Shaw Industries plant closes in August.
Shaw, which is based in Dalton, Ga, said it will shift production from its engineered hardwood manufacturing facility in Clinton “to other Shaw operations in the Southeast to most effectively meet customer needs.”
The shift has already begun and the Clinton plant, known as Plant H5, will shut down by Mid-August.
All 120 associates at the plant will be impacted.
Shaw said those workers will have the opportunity to apply for open positions available at Shaw's other locations in South Carolina and around the U.S.
“Supporting associates during this transition is our highest priority,” Mark Hartline, senior director of human resources at Shaw, said in a news release. “As we realign our manufacturing operations, we will help associates identify new job opportunities at Shaw and in the region.”
The company said it will also partner with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Rapid Response team and organize career fairs with other employers in the area.
Jonathan Coleman, executive director of the Laurens County Economic Development Corp. said his office will also host job fairs to help the plant workers find new employment.
MORE NEWS - Beth Chapman from 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' has died at 51
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.