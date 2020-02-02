Segment sponsored by Anastopoulo Law Firm, The Party Machine, Palmer Dance Studio and The Dressing Room South
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Meet Chad Taylor and Erin Lyon. They're a happy couple living their lives out in Gaffney, South Carolina.
And on Super Bowl Sunday, the couple took their relationship up a notch.
Chad was the winner of the Super Proposal contest, sponsored by the Anastapoulo Law Firm. Because he won, he paid a visit to our studios to record the pre-halftime show commercial where he would ask for Erin's hand in marriage. And right before Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took the stage for all the world to see, Chad held roses and a ring for all of the Upstate to see him make his proposal.
We were at their home to see the moment when Erin would watch the proposal, and as we promised, we would show you all her answer, be it yes or no.
We're of course delighted to report with hands clasped together, Erin said yes, and the two shared a kiss as our cameras were rolling.
"I knew he was the one," said Erin Lyon. "He's been the one since day one."
Erin and Chad now get to begin planning for the rest of their lives, and they'll have a great jump-start to it with the prizes they receive as contest winners, which includes the following from these sponsors:
- A $2,000 voucher to use toward will-planning services from the Anastapoulo Law Firm
- A voucher for 12 hour-long dance lessons at Palmer Dance Studio
- A $1,400 gift certificate to The Dressing Room South
- A $1,200 voucher for DJ services from The Party Machine
"We definitely want to catch the Super Bowl one night," said Taylor. "We definitely thought about that for at least an anniversary or something. We thought that'd be really cool to see a game after this."
Congratulations, Chad and Erin! We can't wait to see what the future holds for you!
