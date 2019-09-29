SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A typical flight across the country tends to be pretty ho-hum: you show up at the airport, get through security, wait to be boarded, get on board, and take off to your destination. Sure, you may find a little turbulence in the skies, but otherwise a fairly uneventful trip.
Yet on a more recent flight to Las Vegas, John Beauregard decided to do something less typical.
John lives in Simpsonville, and he says the love of his life is his girlfriend, Deb Tanner. He loves her so much, he wants to marry her. But how does he go about proposing to her? How does he make this moment one that stands out?
By getting down on one knee and asking for her hand in marriage mid-flight, of course.
You see, John and Deb were traveling to Vegas on Spirit Airlines flight 919 for a trip. What Deb didn't know was that John had this in mind. So imagine her surprise when "We Found Love" by Rihanna started playing, and her boyfriend comes to her seat, changed into a bright yellow shirt with the question printed on it: "Deb, will you marry me?"
The couple then walked up the (plane) aisle to the front, and he popped the question officially. Deb, of course, happily accepted.
To help the newly-engaged couple celebrate, Spirit partnered with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to give the lovebirds their own tickets to the Cirque du Soleil's LOVE at Mirage show. Upon their arrival at McCarran International Airport, the couple was greeted with applause and a warm welcome from Spirit Airlines and the LVCVA. And by this time, Deb had changed into her own yellow shirt, saying "I said YES".
John reached out to us to let us know that he and Deb planned on getting married at a Vegas chapel on September 30. But it isn't just any chapel; John shares a birthday with Elvis Presley, and they plan on exchanging vows at one of the handful of "Elvis wedding chapels" in the city.
Nothing about this flight was typical for John, Deb, or for their passengers. But perhaps that's what will make this marriage by the King of Rock 'n Roll all the more special for this couple: that they did it all in their own special way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.