GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man suspected of driving under the influence and a child killed after a chase with Greenville County deputies have been identified, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
Aaliyah King, 7, was a back seat passenger in a SUV that was hit head-on by a sedan that crossed into oncoming traffic while driving northbound on White Horse Road Monday night, according to Coroner Park Evans.
The driver of the sedan, Aydin Adil Oglu-Mammadov, 35, of Greenville died at the scene, according to the Coroner's Office.
Deputies said they were attempting to stop Oglu-Mammadov when he collided with the SUV. According to Greenville County deputies, they suspected that Oglu-Mammadov was driving under the influence of something.
We're told three other people in the SUV were taken to the hospital with injuries.
No deputies were injured during the incident.
More news: Greenville Council moves forward with purchase of public safety building
(1) comment
Excellent news
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.