OLD FORT, NC (FOX Carolina) -McDowell County issued a state of emergency Thursday due to the flooding from Michael.

An emergency shelter was opened at the YMCA in Marion, located at 348 Grace Corpening Drive.

Dispatchers said multiple roads are flooded in the county and people are asked to avoid travel if possible.

Dispatchers advised people not to drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don’t drown.

All of McDowell County is under a flash flood warning until noon Wednesday.

McDowell County Emergency Services issued this warning message:

Flash flooding is occurring across McDowell. Stream levels continue to rise with additional rain still to come. If you live in a flood prone area please move to higher ground now. Emergency personnel just completed a successful swift water rescue in the Crooked Creek community. If you encounter a flooded roadway please TURN AROUND - DON'T DROWN

Officials said swiftwater rescue teams had been deployed all across the county.

Call 911 for emergencies only, not to check road conditions.

Swiftwater Rescue

Rescue crews in McDowell County conducted a swiftwater rescue along Mt. Hebron Road after a vehicle was found in a creek Thursday morning, according McDowell County Emergency Services.

Dispatchers said someone was reportedly in the car.

Crews were working to get to the vehicle as of 7:45 a.m.

As of 8:15 a.m. dispatchers said the person in the car was rescued and everyone involved was safe.

Crooked Creek runs parallel to Mt. Hebron Road.

Mt. Hebron Road is off of Bat Cave Road, which was also closed due to a mudslide Thursday.