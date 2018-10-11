OLD FORT, NC (FOX Carolina) -McDowell County issued a state of emergency Thursday due to the flooding from Michael.

An emergency shelter was opened at the YMCA in Marion, located at 348 Grace Corpening Drive. Officials announced that the shelter would be closings at 3 p.m. because no one was sheltering there.

Dispatchers said multiple roads were flooded in the county and advised people not to drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don’t drown.

All of McDowell County is under a flash flood warning until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

McDowell County Emergency Services issued this warning message:

Flash flooding is occurring across McDowell. Stream levels continue to rise with additional rain still to come. If you live in a flood prone area please move to higher ground now. Emergency personnel just completed a successful swift water rescue in the Crooked Creek community. If you encounter a flooded roadway please TURN AROUND - DON'T DROWN

Officials said residents can call 828-652-3241 to report storm damages to structures and private bridges and culverts

Swiftwater Rescue

Rescue crews in McDowell County conducted a swiftwater rescue along Mt. Hebron Road after a vehicle was found in a creek Thursday morning, according McDowell County Emergency Services.

Dispatchers said someone was reportedly in the car.

Crews were working to get to the vehicle as of 7:45 a.m.

As of 8:15 a.m. dispatchers said the person in the car was rescued and everyone involved was safe.

Crooked Creek runs parallel to Mt. Hebron Road.

Mt. Hebron Road is off of Bat Cave Road, which was also closed due to a mudslide Thursday.