STEPHENS COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - Stephens Co. Sheriff Randy Shirley said Monday that the search for a missing 3-year-old boy over the weekend ended with the boy found drowned in a neighbor’s pool.
Shirley said the boy’s grandparents noticed he was missing around 7:30 p.m. Saturday and began searching for him. After spotting the boy’s bike in the neighbor’s yard, they walked around the house and found the child in the pool, Shirley said.
Only about ten minutes elapsed between when the grandparents noticed the boy, who was supposed be inside the house, was missing and when they found him in the pool.
First responders performed CPR and doctors at the hospital tried to revive the child, but were unsuccessful.
There were no signs of foul play in the boy’s death.
Shirley said the toddler’s father is in the military and is stationed in Fort Hood, Texas. He returned home Sunday morning after learning of the tragedy.
“The horrible incident happened an evening before Father’s Day,” Shirley said in a news release. “I am asking our community to rally around this dear family with their prayers of comfort, and love. One Heavenly day perhaps we will know as we greet those who have gone on before us, an understanding of this precious family’s tragic loss of their child. But we know our Lord cares for us for He says, ‘cast your cares upon me, for I careth for you.’”
