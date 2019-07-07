STEPHENS COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Stephens County Sheriff's Office says a person drowned Saturday evening on Lake Hartwell.
Sheriff Randy Shirley says first responders were called to a location near the Lake Harbor Shores Boat Ramp around 10:14 p.m. in reference to a drowning.
Shirley said crews recovered a body from the water around 11:55 p.m.
Divers and paramedics were on scene before being cleared out. The coroner's office, sheriff's office, and Georgia DNR also responded.
Sunday morning, the Sheriff's Office released the identity of the gentleman who passed away. 39-year-old Brandon Wilson of Grason, Georgia was identified as the deceased.
