GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said 12 arrests were made in a drug roundup called “Operation Crossroads.”

Mueller said the operation began on Tuesday morning involving deputies. SWAT, Homeland Security, ATF, and the US Postal Inspectors.

Mueller said the operation targeted “major suppliers of illegal narcotics” who were allegedly utilizing the US Postal Service and FedEx in their operations.

In addition to 12 arrests for distributing marijuana, Mueller said roughly 30 pounds total of marijuana, meth, and pills were seized; 11 handguns were seized along with 9 rifles and shotguns; two stolen weapons were recovered; five vehicles were seized; and, more than $66,000 in cash was seized.

