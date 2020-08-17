NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Newberry County deputies said a 12-year-old boy is accused of pulling the trigger when a house and vehicle on Duckett Avenue were shot multiple times on August 14.
Deputies said the child fired the shots from inside a Scion XB vehicle using an AK-47 style rifle.
The motive behind the gunfire was retaliation over a property dispute involving a theft.
“We are very fortunate that someone was not injured or killed in this incident,” Sheriff Lee Foster said. “At least eight rounds were fired into the home or adjacent vehicles. Anyone of these rounds could have found someone.”
The boy, whose name was not released due to his age, is charged with eight counts of Attempted Murder and Breach of Peace of a High and Aggravated Nature.
Three other teens were also charged as adults in the case.
Lamar Ali Flores, 17, of Whitmire is charged with Breach of Peace High and Aggravated Nature.
Mya Leanna Flores, 19, of Whitmire is charged with eight counts of Attempted Murder and Breach of Peace High and Aggravated Nature.
Kanage Aione Wise, 19, of Pomaria is charged with eight counts of Attempted Murder and Breach of Peace High and Aggravated Nature.
Foster said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.