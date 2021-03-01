Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday morning, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright announced the arrests of three suspects in connection to a shooting that claimed the life of a young man just before Christmas.
23-year-old, Rodderick Sparks, who was studying business management at USC Upstate and set to graduate in May, was killed in a shooting at Pinegate Apartments.
Now, Sheriff Wright tells FOX Carolina he believes the three people responsible for the crime have been taken into custody. Tyshawn Isaac Gray Jordan, Marquese Dashawn Tart and Trajan Jasiah Mack have all been arrested and charged in connection to Sparks' death.
The sheriff's office says the shooting happened on December 21 around 9:46 p.m. and evidence suggests the incident may have been related to illegal narcotics.
Sheriff Wright says Sparks, who was shot in the back, was found lying on a walkway at the apartment complex. Sparks was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
Once warrants were issued, Tart was taken into custody at his home on February 10, while Mack turned himself into deputies at the Spartanburg County Detention Facility on February 11. Deputies say Jordan fled the state but was later arrested in Springfield, Massachusetts. Jordan has since been brought back to South Carolina.
Tyshawn Isaac Gray Jordan was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
Marquese Tart was charged with accessory after the fact of a felony A,B,C, or murder.
Trajan Mack was also charged with accessory after the fact of a felony A,B,C, or murder.
At the press conference, Sheriff Wright said, "It's always a tragedy when you lose somebody, especially in this way. And I'm going to tell you this, it's a hard thing for me to say this, but I'm praying for these young men who we arrested for these crimes. Don't forget all these people are children of God. I know God don't like the way we act sometime, but they're all children of God and we have to pray for their mercy. But I want you to certainly be in prayer for the Sparks family."
The sheriff's office thanked the Springfield Police Department's Warrant Apprehension Unit, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Unit, and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force for helping take Jordan into custody.
Following Sheriff Wright's comments, Samantha Copelane, Rodderick Sparks' aunt, thanked deputies for apprehending the suspects.
Copelane said, "Now we can have a little peace, knowing my nephews killer is not on the loose, or that this can happen to another family member."
