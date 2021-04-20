GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said three suspects connected to a 2014 cold case homicide have been arrested.
Deputies said investigators with the sheriff's office cold case unit began looking to the shooting death of 19-year-old Marquail Marvista Hellams within the past year. Information brought forth through Crime Stoppers with forensic evidence gathered through advancements in technology led to the arrests of Kris Thomas Capatino, 46, Destany Maria Fields, 26, and Rahiem Jarrard Griffin, 28.
According to the sheriff's office, on Feb. 1, 2014, deputies were called after a man walking his dog located a body that seemed to be deceased. Upon arrival, deputies found Hellams' body with multiple gunshot wounds. After lack of evidence in the investigation, the case went could for roughly seven years.
During the investigation, deputies said they learned that on Jan. 31, 2014, the three suspects and Hellams met up for what Hellams thought was to just buy drugs. Ultimately, the three suspects got into a car and drove to a gravel road off of Davis Road in Piedmont. Once there, the three shot Hellams outside of the car. Investigators believe the shooting may have been motivated by previous conflicts between the roommates, Hellams, Griffin, and Fields.
Deputies said all three suspects were charged with Murder and Criminal Conspiracy. Griffin was additionally charged with Possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
