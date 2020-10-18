GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said five additional suspects have been charged after a detention officer was fired and arrested for bringing contraband into the detention center.
Sheriff Mueller said investigators unraveled a plot of two current inmates, Eric Preston Blanton and Dewayne Keshun Lipscomb, to work with former detention officer, Christopher Gillespie, to meet with family or friends of the inmates and receive contraband for him to bring into the facility. The Sheriff said the family or friends paid the former detention officer to bring the contraband into the detention center.
Mueller said Blanton and Lipscomb along with three other inmates have been arrested and charged with Furnishing or Possession of Contraband in a Prison.
Five additional suspects arrested:
26-year-old Eric Preston Barron
27-year-old Dewayne Keshun Lipscomb
40-year-old Jennifer Darlene Barron
46-year-old Lora Lavon Smith
34-year-old Shannon Elizabeth Cady
