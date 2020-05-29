HARTWELL, GA (FOX Carolina) – Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said warrants have been signed for 68 people after a joint investigation with other state and federal agencies into drug trafficking.
Cleveland said “Operation Wu Block” targeted suspects in the trafficking of methamphetamines and heroin.
Cleveland said Hart County played an intricate part in the operation by providing key informants.
The sheriff said nine of the suspects were arrested in Hart County.
Those suspects are Joey Arguellas, 24, Jason Bellew, 35, Joshua Wayne Coker, 38, Thomas Joey Fowler, 39, Russell Huckeba, 40, Kenneth Jarrett, 59, Daniel McCullough, 27, Scott Morre, 39, and Madlyn Mull, 21.
The sheriff did not release details on the 59 others charged in the case.
