BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said their deputies, and other law enforcement agents responded to an active shooter situation Tuesday afternoon.
According to a tweet from the Sheriff's Office, shots were fired just off United Drive in Huger. They had reported that the street was closed off to the public while they worked the scene.
BCSO is currently on scene of United Drive in Huger for an incident where shots have been fired. United Drive is currently closed to the public. Media staging will be the corner of United Drive and SC 41. Media MUST have proper credentials. #CHSNEWS— Berkeley Co Sheriff (@BerkCoSheriff) February 26, 2019
The Post and Courier spoke to Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic, who said his agency assisted deputies with the situation. He also clarified that the scene was at Waterfowl Road near Bates Pond.
The Sheriff's Office later shared photos of a deputy's car that was shot during the incident.
This is the damage that a Deputy’s vehicle sustained during the shooting incident on Waterfowl Lane in Huger. BCSO is preparing to do a press conference now. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/mHxWdPz1iK— Berkeley Co Sheriff (@BerkCoSheriff) February 26, 2019
Berkeley County Sheriff Lewis spoke to media after the situation was handled. He said the no deputies were injured, but the suspect had passed away.
The Sheriff's Office says more information will be released shortly.
Sheriff Lewis is briefing the media now about the situation that occurred in Huger. All deputies are okay. The suspect is deceased. More information to follow. #CHSNEWS pic.twitter.com/TLBiqvHojO— Berkeley Co Sheriff (@BerkCoSheriff) February 26, 2019
