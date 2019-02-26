Berkeley County Sheriff's Office Car Shot

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office responded to an active shooting situation in Hunger, SC. They later shared photos of a deputy's car that was shot during the incident. 

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said their deputies, and other law enforcement agents responded to an active shooter situation Tuesday afternoon. 

According to a tweet from the Sheriff's Office, shots were fired just off United Drive in Huger. They had reported that the street was closed off to the public while they worked the scene. 

The Post and Courier spoke to Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic, who said his agency assisted deputies with the situation. He also clarified that the scene was at Waterfowl Road near Bates Pond. 

The Sheriff's Office later shared photos of a deputy's car that was shot during the incident. 

Berkeley County Sheriff Lewis spoke to media after the situation was handled. He said the no deputies were injured, but the suspect had passed away. 

The Sheriff's Office says more information will be released shortly. 

