GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis held a press conference Tuesday to announce a new effort to combat the opioid crisis in Greenville County.
The Sheriff's Office is teaming up with the Phoenix Center for the P.O.W.E.R. initiative.
Once a month, deputies and staff from the Phoenix Center will be at the Piney Mountain Community Center on Worley Road to provide education and help to adults battling addiction who want to self-check-in.
"The courage they have to come forward and seek help should be commended with the utmost respect and enthusiasm," Lewis said.
Instead of facing a criminal investigation or arrest warrants, participants in the program will be connected with resources for treatment and a safe place to stay.
The sheriff says opioid overdoses increased by 61 percent from 2019 to 2021.
Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said his agency is seeing an average of between three and five overdose deaths a week so far this year.
In 2016, there were 75 deadly overdoses in Greenville County. As of now, there are 220 confirmed overdose deaths in Greenville County for 2021. Evans said toxicology is still pending in some cases from last year so the number could be even higher.
Evans said investigators have seen a rise in overdose cases where methamphetamine is being mixed with fentanyl. He believes education is an important tool in warning people about the dangers of these drugs.
"We're going to be saving lives and that's what this is about," Evans said.
For information about which days and times help will be available at the Piney Mountain Community Center, you can contact the sheriff's office or the Phoenix Center.
