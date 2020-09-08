GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said a Prayer Walk will be held on Wednesday at the Cherokee County Detention Center for the staff battling COVID-19 at the facility.
Mueller said the walk will be from 5 – 6 p.m.
“We want to especially lift up Detention Officer Georgio Foster and his family,” Mueller said in a news release, adding that Foster has been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.
“He is in serious but stable condition and needs our prayers. If you can’t join us tomorrow, stop between 5 and 6 p.m. and pray for this young man and his family,” Mueller requested. “We also ask that you pray for the other officers and inmates that they remain COVID-19-free during this pandemic.”
The Cherokee County Detention Center is located at315 E. Dr. LM Rosemond Lane in Gaffney. Parking will be available at the Sheriff's Office next door at 312 E. Frederick Street and at the Cherokee County Courthouse, one block away from the detention center.
“Come pray before you go to church or pray for everyone impacted during your Wednesday night services,” the sheriff advised.
