SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - “We had a very good week,” Sheriff Chuck Wright said Friday of the annual Operation Rolling Thunder, a week-long operation in which law enforcement officers from other areas assist deputies in a traffic enforcement crackdown along I-85 in Spartanburg County.
According to documents released the sheriff’s office, deputies made 26 arrests during the operation and seized $319,595, along with several varieties of illegal drugs.
Deputies seized 46 kilograms of marijuana, nearly a kilo each of waxes and meth, and more than 10 kilos of other drugs.
The arrests and seizures all stemmed from traffic stops: 1,275 of them during the course of the four-day operation along the interstate.
Participating officers pulled over vehicles for a list of violations, but the greatest number stops was due to following too closely, followed by improper lane change.
