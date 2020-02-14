JOANNA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Laurens County deputies said three people were arrested for animal neglect and child neglect allegations after Laurens County Animal Control visited a home to check on reports of a malnourished horse.
Animal Control visited a home on Pickens Street Thursday afternoon, where deputies said a malnourished horse was found. The animal also had problems with its hooves and legs.
In addition to the horse, deputies found a goat that was also in poor health.
Those animals were seized, along with six cats, four dogs, two ducks, one chicken, one guinea pig, and one rabbit from the home.
Deputies said Lori Lockey, James Adams, and Jaron Adams, who all lived at the home, were arrested without incident and charged with three counts each of animal neglect, plus two counts each of unlawful neglect of children due to the condition of the house itself.
“Unfortunately, this is not Ms. Lockey’s first incident with alleged animal neglect,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said in a news release. “At the time of this incident, she was out on bond from another animal case and shouldn’t have been in the possession of any animals. Enough is enough. Hopefully we can work as a team with the Solicitor’s Office to keep her in jail this time. I appreciate the hard work that Laurens County Animal Control puts into making sure the animals of this county are properly taken care of.”
MORE NEWS - 4 charged with neglect of children after 2-year-old's death; Sheriff says it may be 'worst case' his deputies have ever seen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.