SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Sheriff Chuck Wright announced on Friday that five people had been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a USC Upstate student earlier this year.
Evan Gaines, 22, was shot in his Campus Edge apartment back in March and later died at the hospital.
Wright said Friday that five suspects, all from the Columbia area, had been charged.
Gained was from Columbia and living in the Campus Edge apartment complex on Pinegate Drive while he attended USC Upstate.
The suspects were identified as Darryl Cooley, Rodriguez Kentavious Marshall, Antonio K. Marshall, Cainan Keison Gregory Griffin, and Douglas Alexander Wright, Jr.
All five are charged with murder and armed robbery.
Deputies said Cooley was initially charged with accessory after the fact in the case earlier this year and was out on bond when the new charge was filed.
"All of these individuals have been interviewed, and several have provided confessions to their part of the incident," Lt. Kevin Bobo stated in a news release. "This shooting appears to have begun as a robbery that turned into a homicide. There are no other known individuals involved at this time. We feel confident all parties involved in this incident are now in custody."
