Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said deputies are searching for an “evil individual” believed to have intentionally burned another man who is being treated at the Augusta Burn Center.
Reynolds said Tuesday a nurse at the JMS Burn Center contacted deputies on October 5 with concerns about the source of a vulnerable adult patient’s injuries. The patient suffered severe burns to his arm and face.
Deputies said they executed a search warrant at the home of Joseph Dwain Bryan on October 5 and seized numerous items of evidence. Bryan was not home at the time and deputies are still searching for him.
On Monday, deputies said warrants were signed charging Bryan with attempted murder, kidnapping, and abuse of a vulnerable adult.
Sheriff Don Reynolds issued this statement about Bryan and the accusations against him:
“Joseph Dwain Bryan is without a doubt an evil individual. The amount of torture and pain the victim endured at the hands of Joseph Bryan is unbelievable. I want Mr. Bryan to understand, we won’t stop until he’s in jail where he belongs. I’m asking for the public’s help in locating Mr. Bryan so we can get him off the streets. If you have any information regarding his location, please contact us or report tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.”
Deputies said Bryan may be in the company of three women: Mary Haggy, Kathy Sanders, and Lisa Haggy.
Anyone who knows where to find Bryan or the three women are asked to call the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-984-4967 or Crime Stoppers at 864-682-CRIME.
