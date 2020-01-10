HARTWELL, GA (FOX Carolina) – Sheriff Mike Cleveland said Friday morning that search crews had found a body believed to be that of missing boater in Lake Hartwell.
On Thursday, Cleveland said deputies said they were searching for 69-year-old David Dean from Illinois.
Dean rented a pontoon boat from Hartwell Marina on Wednesday and never returned. The boat was later found anchored in the water, but no one was on board.
Officials feared Dean was in the water and search efforts began in the cold water.
A command center was setup at the Carter’s Ferry Boat Landing and Cleveland said search crews spent Thursday using sonar and underwater cameras to search for the possible victim.
On Friday morning, Cleveland said a search helicopter found a man's body floating in the water near an island in the Saddler's Creek area on the South Carolina side of the lake.
Cleveland said the Anderson County coroner was called in to retrieve the body and confirm the identity.
The Hart County Sheriffs Office, Hart County EMS, Elbert County Emergency Services, Georgia DNR, Hart County Fire Department, and Oglethorpe County EMS are among the agencies that participated in the search.
MORE NEWS - Coroner: 1 person killed in Travelers Rest fatal fire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.