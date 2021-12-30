GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Three Greenville County deputies’ use of deadly force against a suspect on Nov. 15 has been justified following the release of body camera footage, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Ryan Flood said just before 2 a.m., deputies were conducting routine foot patrol at the construction site located at 300 Hammett Street when they noticed a suspicious truck occupied by a man. Deputies approached the truck, and the driver began to go forward through the site. The driver was ordered to stop but kept driving before stopping abruptly and putting the truck in reveres, almost hitting a deputy.
We’re told the driver fired a 38 caliber pistol out of the passenger side window, hitting a deputy. The injured deputy and his two partners exchanged fire; however, the shooter was not hit and drove away.
The partners were tending to the injured deputy when they suspect’s truck was spotted up further up the street turning around and heading back towards them.
Based off the sound of gunshots in the background of the video, it is believed the suspect fired more gunshots towards the deputies.
Lt. Flood said backup deputies arrived at the suspect's location and took him into custody. Oscar Rene Martinez Munoz, 49, was charged with three-counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien, according to the Office.
Munoz was denied bond on all charges during a hearing on Monday, Nov. 15.
SLED was called to investigate, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings.
As of Thursday, Dec. 30, the deputies involved have been cleared through the internal investigation after investigators concluded the deputies’ actions to use deadly force were justified under the Sheriff's Office's policy.
