SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County coroner said a man whose body was found in a pond of Lake Forest Drive on Wednesday has been identified as a man who had been missing since early January.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the deceased was 25-year-old Tevin Thompson. Thompson and his orange Ford Focus were pulled from the water Wednesday afternoon.
Dive crews from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and DNR were involved in the retrieval efforts.
Thompson was reported missing to Spartanburg police on January 8.
Clevenger said there were no initial signs of foul play but an autopsy would be performed, along with toxicology testing.
Clevenger said the car appeared to have crashed in the lake and troopers were called in to investigate that aspect of the case.
Earlier, Sheriff Chuck Wright told our crew at the scene that deputies believed the man found in the water was a person they had been searching for.
Family members told police in January that Thompson had last been seen covered in mud at a cousin's home. He reportedly told the cousin before he disappeared that he had been drinking and crashed his car.
PREVIOUSLY - Police: Man goes missing after crashing his car in Spartanburg Co.
More news: SC lawmaker releases statements after longtime radio broadcaster Rush Limbaugh passed on Wednesday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.