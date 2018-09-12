SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Spartanburg Co. deputies said a man was arrested after he led them on a whirlwind 10 mile chase Tuesday.
Deputies said they responded to a burglary on Georgia Avenue. Upon arrival, a deputy saw 24-year-old Austin Scott Turner of Inman running from the residence to a truck.
When the deputy asked Turner to get out of the car, deputies said he "floored it" and took off.
A chase ensued. Deputies said Turner drove up to speeds of 100 mph for about 10 miles.
The deputy said Turner almost struck a Spartanburg Co. work truck during the pursuit.
Deputies said Turner turned into a driveway on Rabbit Moffit road and went into the woods, where he hit a tree. He did not leave the truck after the crash, enabling deputies to begin his arrest.
While being handcuffed, deputies said Turner appeared to be trying to eat a small green baggie. When they removed it from his mouth, it was empty.
Deputies said the vehicle had been reported stolen.
Narcotics investigators were called to the scene after a back container with a clear rock substance had been found inside.
Ultimately, Turner was arrested for driving under suspension second offense and failure to stop for blue lights. He was taken to Spartanburg County Jail.
Other charges are pending.
