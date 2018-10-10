JONESVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement officers will be on campus Thursday evening after a caller tipped off authorities to a possible bomb threat at the Dollar General distribution center.
Union County sheriff David Taylor tells FOX Carolina law enforcement has been on scene since 5:51 p.m., shortly after the threat was called in.
Taylor says the caller told dispatchers they knew of a person who was going to bomb the plant and threatened to "shoot up the place" as well.
The plant was evacuated and no bomb was found, but Taylor says these threats cannot be taken lightly.
As of 8:23 p.m., authorities are waiting to get more leads about who the person was. Law enforcement will be on campus throughout the night.
Worker have also been let back in.
Highway 9 was closed for 30 minutes but has since been re-opened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.