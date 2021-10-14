ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - SLED has been called to investigate after two Anderson County deputies were ambushed in a shooting that turned deadly overnight, according to Sheriff Chad McBride.
Sheriff McBride said just after 11 p.m. on Thursday, two deputies were in a patrol car attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle along Mimosa Road near Airline Road. However, instead of stopping the suspect turned and fired at the deputies.
The deputes' car was hit multiple times by gunfire in what Sheriff McBride said was almost like an ambush. When deputies returned fire, the suspect was hit by a gunshot and later taken to the hospital.
The coroner's office later confirmed that the suspect died from his injuries overnight. The suspect's identity has not been revealed at this time.
The sheriff's office said both deputies are fine but shaken up and SLED has been called to investigate.
This is Anderson County's second deadly officer involved shooting this week. The first was on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
