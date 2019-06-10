HART COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) A two-county chase that began in Anderson County ended in a wrong-way crash along a Georgia roadway Monday afternoon.
Anderson County deputies say the chase began around 1:30 p.m. after a patrolling deputy observed what they believed to be a stolen vehicle on Morningside Drive.
They attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued. The suspect vehicle took deputies onto Highway 29 South, heading into Georgia.
Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland says his deputies met up with Anderson County deputies on the Georgia side of the Savannah River on Highway 29. While South Carolina deputies closely trailed the suspect, a deputy with Hart County deployed a stop stick.
One of the tires on the suspect vehicle blew, though Cleveland says the pursuit ensued - reaching speeds of 90 to 100 mph.
The chase came to an end when the suspect vehicle veered into oncoming traffic, colliding with a pickup truck. According to Cleveland, the truck was hit on the passenger side - preventing severe injury to the young male driver, and only occupant of the truck.
Deputies quickly detained the one woman and three men inside the vehicle.
Cleveland says the woman and one of the men received medical treatment for the injuries they sustained in the crash. The driver, and third male passenger refused EMS.
The suspect driver, identified as 23-year-old Collin Taylor Bryant, will be detained in the Hart County Detention Center. He is expected to be extradited back to South Carolina at a later date.
According to Cleveland, Bryant faces the following charges:
- DUI
- Reckless Driving
- Failure to stop for blue lights
- Fleeing and Eluding - a felony in Georgia
Cleveland says a quantity of methamphetamine was located within the vehicle. If none of the suspects claim the drug, he says they will all face drug charges.
"We work pretty well together, I'd like to think," said Sheriff Cleveland of his agency's partnership with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
Cleveland believes this is the fourth chase between the two counties in the last 4-6 weeks.
