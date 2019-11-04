CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says a runaway teen has been safely located.
The family of 16-year-old Alexis Lee says she left her phone behind when she left her home around 6 p.m. We're told she got into a white pickup truck with someone else and has not been heard from since.
The family has told FOX Carolina a report has been filed with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. We've reached out for confirmation.
According to Sheriff Steve Mueller, Alexis was located and is safe.
