Campobello, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County dispatch confirms that deputies are on scene of a shooting along Holly Springs Church Road in Campobello.
According to Sheriff Chuck Wright, a homeowner was awakened around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning by a noise, and when he went to investigate, discovered someone trying to steal his truck.
The sheriff said, the victim had a gun pointed in his face as the suspect demanded the keys to his truck. The sheriff's office says the victim complied with the suspect handing over their keys.
Sheriff Wright said as this was happening, someone else in the home reported the theft and one of his deputies that was close to the area responded to the scene.
Sheriff Wright said, "This gentleman came here with a gun. He was in the vehicle when our officer approached him and he gave him some commands to put the gun down, then the suspect pointed the gun at the deputy, and the deputy did what he was supposed to do."
The sheriff went on to confirm that the gunfire exchanged between the deputy and suspect led to the suspect being killed.
We're told the deputy involved was not injured.
SLED is on scene investigating.
