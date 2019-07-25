SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright is standing by a Facebook post he shared on his personal page which has sparked some controversy.
Wright shared the lengthy post on Tuesday after seeing it on another page.
"I read it and I was like, yeah, that makes a lot of sense to me because I'm all about America. I don't have a problem with anybody that comes here. I know why you want to come here. This is the greatest land in the country, but you have to learn to communicate with us,” Wright said during an interview about the post on Thursday.
Part of the lengthy post reads: "'immigrants, not Americans, must adapt. Take it or leave it. I am tired of this nation worrying about whether we are offending some individual or culture."
Wright said he has since encountered comments that the post is racist, but he disagrees.
"For whatever reason, people want to say 'This is racist.' No, it's not racist,” the sheriff said. “I've got a diverse family. I don't get into the race thing. When I go answer calls, or I'm sitting at this desk acting as the sheriff, even when I'm at church, I could care less what color God made you because I didn't have that choice. Nobody asked me what color I wanted to be."
He added, "I keep telling people, Christ shed his blood for us, not his skin. People are really quick about 'well, you don't look like me, so you don't agree with me, so you must be a racist.' The leftists are all about trying to twist everything that somebody says because I love America and I don't think it's cool at all to burn an American flag."
The post also said people who come to the US should learn English.
Wright said he agreed with that and encountered a case on Wednesday, when a boy was shot in the head, when a language barrier hindered the investigation.
"Yesterday, we had a very unfortunate situation where a 15-year-old was shot. We had to have interpreters out there because these folks haven't learned out language yet. I'm trying to help them. I want to help them. If they would just take a little step or two and just try to learn speak our language, just some basic stuff. I could have been able to help them faster."
Wright said the responsibility should be for the people who move to the area to learn the common language.
"I didn't move to Mexico. We live here in America where English is the common language. I don't have a problem with people learning other languages. I would like to learn how to speak a couple different languages. I think it would be very interesting," Wright said.
Wright said no matter what the response is to the opinions and thoughts he shares on social media, he and his deputies vow to protect and serve everyone in the community with equal treatment.
"Whether you agree with my post or not, our like my stance on anything, don't feel like you won't get good service from me because that's just not the case. I was elected by the people and that's who I'm going to take care of."
