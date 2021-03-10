ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said a man was arrested Wednesday after a terrifying incident in which a woman was abducted from a grocery store on Monday afternoon and then sexually assaulted at another location.
Deputies said the victim was preparing to leave the Ingles parking lot on Highway 81 around 2:40 p.m. when she was abducted by an unknown assailant.
"The victim stated that the suspect drove her to an unknown location, where he physically and sexually assaulted her, before returning her to the Ingles parking lot at approximately 3:45 p.m.," Sgt. JT Foster said in a news release.
Foster said the victim was attacked from behind and the suspect choked her until she lost consciousness. When the woman woke up, she was in her vehicle and the suspect was driving the vehicle. The suspect then proceeded to assault her and threatened to kill her if she even looked in his direction.
The woman was sexually assaulted and suffered severe head injuries. McBride said the victim was still being treated at the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
Sheriff McBride said "detective work at its finest" led deputies to make an arrest. He said Jamal Harvey, 44, was taken into custody just before noon on Wednesday. Harvey will be charged with criminal sexual conduct first degree, kidnapping, and assault and battery high and aggravated. More charges may follow.
McBride said the victim and suspect were complete strangers.
"It's rare that we see a case like this," McBride said, adding that most of the sexual assaults his deputies investigate involve a victim and suspect who know one another.
