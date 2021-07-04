HART, GA (FOX Carolina)- The Hart County Sheriff's Office says that one person died and two people, including a nine year old child, were injured during a wreck at Hartwell Speedway
Hart County Coroner Mike Adams says he responded at the scene as well after Hart County fire/EMS dispatch confirmed that a car crashed into the infield of the speedway.
The Hart County Sheriff's Office released details on the incident on Sunday.
Sheriff Mike Cleveland says that a driver that was driving along the speedway lost control of his steering and hit a concrete wall. Sheriff Cleveland says that the car then went up the wall and crashed through a chain link fence.
The victim was identified as 57-year-old Paul Ballinger.
In addition to the fatality, the sheriff says that a nine year old child was injured during the incident as well as an adult male in his thirties.
The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, according to the sheriff.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
